Video: Wild College Basketball Finish Between Sacramento St. & Weber St.

On Saturday, Sacramento State and Weber State might have played the most entertaining 15 seconds of basketball this year in college or the pros. Within that 15 seconds, 12 points were scored, the lead changed hands three times, and an announcer probably lost his voice. Watch all the excitement transpire culminating in the craziest shot of the young year.

The Big Sky Conference took a back-seat to a number of big games within the top 25 on Saturday as Syracuse and Duke played a close one, and the No. 1 team in the nation, Arizona, suffered their first loss of the season to an unranked California team.

Still, Sacramento State and Weber State take the cake on this past Saturday. Weber State’s Davion Berry hit a three-pointer a few feet beyond the arc with under a second left in overtime to tie it 75-75. The crowd on Sac State’s side erupted, thinking the game was headed to a second overtime Even the announcers thought it was going an extra period.

That’s when Sacramento State guard Dylan Garrity caught the inbounds with 0.7 seconds remaining and without a dribble, threw it 70 feet down the court. SPLASH. Sac State wins in OT, 78-75.

Even before a clutch three-pointer from well beyond the arc, and a 70-foot hail mary that fell to end the game, the head coaches had each earned technicals, so each team took four free throws and they combined for 12 points in that final 15 seconds. Just a bonkers ending toped off with a 70-foot miracle.

