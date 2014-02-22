Video: Will Barton’s 360-Degree Flush On The Break

#Portland Trail Blazers #GIFs
02.22.14 4 years ago

It took a huge fourth quarter by the Blazers, where they outscored the Jazz 38-21, but Portland finally got back to their winning ways against one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. Over their last 10 games, the Blazers have been just 3-7, and through three sessions Friday night, the awful Jazz had the lead 73-64. But Portland revved the engine of their offense just in time. Way back in the second quarter, during a low-scoring first half, Blazers guard Will Barton electrified the Moda Center crowd with a righteous 360-degree flush on a breakaway.

Damian Lillard had 14 points in the fourth quarter and a game-high 28 on the game to lead the Blazers to the win, despite shooting less than 40 percent on the night.

