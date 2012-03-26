Video: Will Smith Congratulates Doug Collins On His 400th Win

Last Friday, Doug Collins recorded his 400th win as a coach when his Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics. After the game, Sixers part owner, actor Will Smith, congratulated Collins.

“In west Philadelphia born and raised / On the playground where I spent most of my days”

Those iconic lyrics from the theme song of Smith’s popular sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” were not just created for the show. Smith actually grew up in Philly and is realizing a childhood dream by being a part owner of the Sixers â€“ the team he’s been rooting for all his life.

Collins reaching the milestone against the Celtics was extra special for Smith; after he congratulates Collins he adds this gem: “Larry Bird ruined my childhood.”

Where does Collins rank among the best coaches in the league?

