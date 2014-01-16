Video: Wizards’ Nene Rejects LeBron James At The Rim

Early in the first quarter on Wednesday night, Dwyane Wade came up with the loose ball and pushed it up the court with a dish to LeBron James. LBJ then drove to the bucket, spun around Trevor Ariza, and threw up a routine layup. Easy two points, right? Well, Nene saw the possession ending in a different way.

Watch as the big Brazilian powerfully spikes ‘Bron’s attempt off the board to get the crowd roaring. The ball landed right in the hands of Ariza, who pushed it up to John Wall for a called foul on a transition layup attempt.

The Wizards shot out to a 43-18 first quarter lead and cruised to a 114-97 win against the visiting Heat, who have lost three straight for the first time this year. No, that is not a typo.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.