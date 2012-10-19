Video: WNBA Coach Absolutely Loses Her Mind During Finals Game

If you really care about the drama surrounding Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve and the fallout following her meltdown during the Lynx/Fever WNBA Finals game on Wednesday night, you can read all about it here.

If you would rather just watch Reeve lose her mind and throw her coat at an assistant coach so hard that she hurt her right shoulder and had to see the training staff after the game, wtach the video after the jump:

