Video: Young Hollywood Show Outs At SF’s Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown

NBA Nation has been taking its Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown across the nation this summer in pursuit of finding the top amateur dunker in the country. Thus far, NBA Nation has traveled to Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. The winners from each of the eight tour stops are awarded $2,500 and a spot to compete at the Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown at 2015 All-Star Weekend in New York City, where the winner will receive $10,000.

We have shared the Showdown’s incredible highlights from Sacramento and Los Angeles over the last two weeks, and now we bring you the amazing hops that went down at the Showdown’s final California stop of the summer at Union Square in beautiful San Francisco.

DJ Black Marc of 106 KMEL and comedian and radio personality Leon Rogers joined NBA high-flying legend and NBA Nation Ambassador Darryl Dawkins on the judges’ table to witness the amazing art form on the blacktop that the basketball community calls a dunk contest.

Haneef “Young Hollywood” Munir shut down Union Square and left “The City By The Bay” with the top prize with his patented Eastbay slam over a person standing on a chair setup, which he also used to secure a win at the Drew League Dunk Contest last weekend. Check out Young Hollywood’s insane bounce along with the rest of the thrilling dunks at the Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown.

