Videobomb: Shaq Licks Charles Barkley’s Head

#Charles Barkley
06.12.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley were on NBA TV tonight in preparation for Game 4 in Miami. The Big Aristotle decided to ad-lib a decidedly moist videobomb, rankling the more squeamish viewers.

The craziest thing about this sequence> was Chuck’s non-reaction when Shaq put his wet caterpillar of a tongue on Barkley’s bald dome then kissed his head.

These guys make everyone else jealous because always look like they’re having more fun. They probably are.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Charles Barkley
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYNBA TVShaquille O'NealSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP