Videobomb: Shaq Licks Charles Barkley’s Head

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley were on NBA TV tonight in preparation for Game 4 in Miami. The Big Aristotle decided to ad-lib a decidedly moist videobomb, rankling the more squeamish viewers.

The craziest thing about this sequence> was Chuck’s non-reaction when Shaq put his wet caterpillar of a tongue on Barkley’s bald dome then kissed his head.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

These guys make everyone else jealous because always look like they’re having more fun. They probably are.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.