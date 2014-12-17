Videos: John Wall Cooks On Zach LaVine, Mo Williams En Route To 21 Points, 17 Dimes

If John Wall keeps this up, it’s only a matter of time until he emerges as a legitimate MVP candidate. For the highlights of an utterly dominant 21-point, 17-assist outing in a win versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, watch the Washington Wizards superstar make Zach LaVine and Mo Williams look silly on a pair of crazy pull-up jumpers.

Have you ever wondered what a hybrid of Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul would play like? Wall’s the closest thing we’ll see. Other than LeBron James, there isn’t a player in basketball that boasts a better combination of size, athleticism, and court sense than Washington’s point guard.

If Wall ever grows comfortable from three – he made 2-of-4 from beyond the arc against the ‘Wolves – he’ll be a perennial MVP candidate. As is, he’s close to joining Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, and James as early season favorites for the award.

Oh, and Wall is pretty fun to watch, too.

