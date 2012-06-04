Videos: The Top 5 NBA Plays Of The Weekend

The weekend in hoops was one big game of anything you can do, we can do better. The Thunder pull to within 2-1, then tie at 2-2? The Boston Celtics will see that with their own two-game win streak at home. That theme carried over into this weekend’s five best plays.

Just became no one has won on the road yet doesn’t mean either of the three games was devoid of drama. Games in Boston went from 24- and 18-point leads to single-digit nailbiters that had Celtics’ fans not-so-quietly wondering how much the league had on Miami winning the series. Rajon Rondo came to save the day, though, and it was incredible. Back in OKC, Kevin Durant and Co. were doing their own damage with clutch fourth-quarter buckets that reminded me of his ads last summer where he’d barnstorm anywhere to get a game in. KD was back doing it all just to stay in the game, and series. It, like all these plays, worked to perfection.

Honorable mention: Kevin Garnett rips off a set of pushups. KG got knocked to the floor in Game 3 so hard we wondered if the elder statesman had broken his hip. In case anyone was wondering about his calcium intake, he ripped off a set of knuckle pushups in the middle of the dead ball. Will KG become the next George Foreman entrepreneur and come out with a line of knuckle-assisted push up trainers in retirement? We don’t know. After getting the series back to 2-2, he’s not retired quite yet.