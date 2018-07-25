Vince Carter Will Join The Atlanta Hawks For His Record-Tying 21st Season In The NBA

#2018 NBA Free Agency #Atlanta Hawks #Vince Carter
07.25.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

On Tuesday, it became official that one of the two longest-tenured players in the NBA right now will come back for his 21st season, as Dirk Nowitzki agreed to terms to return to the Dallas Mavericks next year. One day later and the NBA’s “other” longest-tenured player will also return for at least one more year, as Vince Carter is set the play his 21st NBA season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Carter will head to a new city during the 2018-19 campaign. In an effort to add a veteran presence among all the young players on their roster, the Atlanta Hawks have decided to bring Carter on board.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports added that Carter will head to Atlanta for the veteran’s minimum.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#Atlanta Hawks#Vince Carter
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyATLANTA HAWKSVINCE CARTER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 5 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 6 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP