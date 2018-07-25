Getty Image

On Tuesday, it became official that one of the two longest-tenured players in the NBA right now will come back for his 21st season, as Dirk Nowitzki agreed to terms to return to the Dallas Mavericks next year. One day later and the NBA’s “other” longest-tenured player will also return for at least one more year, as Vince Carter is set the play his 21st NBA season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Carter will head to a new city during the 2018-19 campaign. In an effort to add a veteran presence among all the young players on their roster, the Atlanta Hawks have decided to bring Carter on board.

Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league source tells ESPN. Hawks want Carter around its young locker room. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2018

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports added that Carter will head to Atlanta for the veteran’s minimum.