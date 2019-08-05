Getty Image

Vince Carter will turn 43 next January, but that hasn’t stopped him from still being a positive contributor both on and off the floor for NBA teams.

Carter has been one of the rare former stars to make the smooth transition into being a strong veteran leader and presence in a limited role, explaining to us last year that he realized fairly quickly that was the only way to continue his career. That type of career preservation has led to Carter entering 2019-20 ready to break the NBA record for most seasons played at 22, and he will do so in Atlanta.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Carter will sign with the Hawks for a second straight season to give them a stretch big — if you haven’t watched Carter recently, he’s now a lights out three-point shooter who plays exclusively at power forward — and continue to be a positive influence in their locker room.