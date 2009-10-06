Vince Carter debuts for Orlando; Ben Gordon debuts for Detroit

Of the four teams that played in last night’s NBA preseason games, three were of the “new-look” variety: Orlando, Dallas and Detroit. Most relevant to the 2010 championship race, the Magic debuted Vince Carter in their win over the Mavs. Starting at two-guard next to Mickael Pietrus at the three and Rashard Lewis at the four, Vince scored 21 points on 7-of-18 shooting, 3-of-12 beyond the arc. Dwight Howard had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, and Rashard scored 18 with four threes … Dirk Nowitzki — looking like an awkward Thor with the long-hair/headband combo — scored 23 points (17-19 FT) for the Mavs, who were without Shawn Marion (rest) and Josh Howard (ankle) … In what we called “The Polish Hammer Bowl” yesterday, Marcin Gortat didn’t make much of an impression, going scoreless with five rebounds in 16 minutes. By the end of the year, the Mavs could easily end up more pleased with Drew Gooden, who put up 18 points and six rebounds … Orlando’s other big summer acquisition, Brandon Bass, had 13 points, six boards and three blocks off the bench, and White Chocolate added four points and six assists … The Pistons rolled out (some of) their new roster, beating Miami with help from Ben Gordon‘s 11 points (2-9 FG, 6 turnovers). Charlie Villanueva didn’t play due to a sore hamstring … Detroit started Rodney Stuckey and Rip Hamilton in the backcourt, Tayshaun Prince and Ben Wallace at the forwards, and Kwame Brown at center. That might be the least offensively-talented starting five we’ve seen in a long time, with Big Ben and Kwame taking a big percentage of that label … Dwyane Wade had 18 points, five dimes and four steals, while Mike Beasley had nine points … One time on a D-Wade breakaway, Austin Daye caught him from behind like Tayshaun and sent Wade’s layup out of bounds. It could’ve given you deja vu considering Daye looks just like Tayshaun in uniform … Injury updates: Robin Lopez will miss 6-8 weeks with a broken left foot, and C.J. Miles has to get surgery on ruptured ligaments in his thumb, but no timetable has been set for his return. Lopez is supposed to get some decent minutes this season, if only because the Suns have zero frontcourt depth after Amar’e. Miles is Utah’s starting two-guard, and a lot of people think he’s ready to blow up this year … As if Braylon Edwards wasn’t giving Cleveland fans enough reasons to boo him, now he’s done the unforgivable: Make LeBron mad. Over the weekend, Braylon allegedly chin-checked one of LeBron’s buddies at a nightclub, a move LeBron called “very childish” and suggested there was “a little jealousy” going on between the two camps. Braylon clearly thinks a lot of himself, but — if what LBJ says is even partially true — even he can’t be so delusional that he believes he should be the biggest star in town, right? … And how about ‘Bron indirectly emasculating his boy? “My friend is 130 pounds. Seriously, it is like hitting one of my kids,” LBJ said … They’re waiting for Eddie Jordan to unveil his Princeton offense in Philly, but considering he’s got Lou Williams, Sam Dalembert and Willie Green prominently involved, nobody should be shocked if the Sixers aren’t ready come opening night. Not to worry, Coach says: “We have other things we can go to if they don’t get the grasp of the offense early in the season,” Jordan told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We have normal NBA sets in our package. When I see them struggle, we’ll go to some standard stuff. I tried to do that in practice the other day, and they went back to the Princeton. That’s what they like to do.” Translation: When things break down, we’re clearing out for Andre Iguodala or dumping it in to Elton Brand … If you haven’t seen NBA TV’s “Real Training Camp” on the Celtics yet (that white #45 blanket on the court isn’t another championship banner; it’s Mike Sweetney‘s jersey), you’ve got to either find it or track down some photos of Rasheed Wallace from practice. We know it’s not time to appear on national TV yet, but ‘Sheed looks tragic. Has he been hanging out with Bin Laden in a cave somewhere for six months? That was the first time Chris Tucker‘s “His head looks like a bunch of spiders are having a meeting” crack ever applied to somebody in real life … We’re out like the Bad Lopez …