Beyond his well-earned status as dunk-master emeritus of the NBA, Vince Carter is emphatically still a contributing member of an NBA squad. Now in his record-tying 21st season, Carter is logging just over 16 minutes per game for the Atlanta Hawks and knocking down nearly 40 percent of his attempts from downtown while mentoring a talented group of up-and-comers.

With Dwyane Wade officially retiring after the season, many have speculated that Carter might follow suit and have thus treated him as such at each of his road games along the way with standing ovations and anticipatory tribute videos. The only problem is that Carter says he’d like to give it another go next season, if possible.

And why not? The former All-Star has been blessed with good health late in his career, he’s proven that he can still be productive in modest stretches, and perhaps most important, the desire is still there. Careers like Carter’s are exceedingly rare in the NBA, and that’s because most players of his stature struggle to make the transition from superstar to role player.