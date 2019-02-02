Getty Image

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert wasn’t considered a lock to make his first All-Star team, but the standout big man was viewed as a clear-cut snub when he wasn’t named one of the game’s reserves on Thursday night. It moved Gobert to tears while meeting with the media on Friday afternoon, and according to a report, not making the game cost the France native a $1 million bonus.

Gobert appeared to take some frustration out on the court on Friday night, as he was magnificent during Utah’s 128-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks. In 28 minutes of action, Gobert tied his season-high with 25 points and pitched in 13 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Hawks veteran Vince Carter made it a point to seek out Gobert after the game, giving him a hug and saying something to the Stifle Tower. During a press session in the locker room, Gobert revealed that Carter basically told him to keep his chin up in light of missing out on the All-Star festivities.