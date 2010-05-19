Vince Carter has a Nick Anderson moment; John Wall headed to D.C.?

The cold part is that Vince Carter really is more clutch than a lot of people realize. But when your biggest crunch-time hiccups take place on the biggest stages, your reputation will say otherwise. And Vince has no choice but to eat a big bowl of “choker” criticism after last night … In the first half of Magic/Celtics Game 2, Vince could barely get on the court after J.J. Redick came in and started busting jumpers, but in the fourth quarter he started to make up for it. Vince (16 pts, 3 stls) hit a pull-up from the elbow to cut Boston’s lead to two with about five minutes left, then drained the go-ahead J a few possessions later. Kevin Garnett put the Celtics back on top with a turnaround, and with 30 seconds left, Orlando was down three with Vince at the line. Channeling the spirit of Nick Anderson, he bricked both free throws. KG missed from the top of the key, then Redick (16 pts) borrowed from the Chris Webber playbook and took an ill-advised timeout after he’d already advanced the ball, leaving Orlando with 3.5 seconds to make something happen from a long ways away. Jameer Nelson‘s running three was on-line, but too short … Paul Pierce, on the other hand, delivered in the clutch. He only scored two of his 28 points (8-16 FG, 5 rebs, 5 asts) in the fourth quarter, but they were a pair of key free throws right before Vince’s gaffe that kept Boston in command … Orlando had the advantage in free throw attempts, but there were some questionable calls down the stretch where they got shafted. The worst was with two minutes left, when Redick crossed up KG, and as he blew past him, the refs ignored Garnett giving him a forearm to the forehead. When Redick went up to shoot, Big Baby slid under him (after he’d jumped) and drew a charge that shouldn’t have been called … Add Mark Jackson to the list of unabashed Rajon Rondo supporters. At one point Jax said there aren’t five PG’s in the League who can run a team better than Rondo (25 pts, 8 asts), and later asked seriously, “Who’s a better QB: Tom Brady or Rondo?” Obviously we love Rondo over here, but let’s not get carried away … In other Boston sports references, having learned that Doc Rivers calls Rondo “Varitek” after Red Sox catcher/captain Jason Varitek, Jeff Van Gundy said Varitek should be called “Rondo” instead. Again, settle down. Varitek has multiple rings, and as a catcher he puts his body through more punishment than Rondo. Give that man his respect … Are the Magic done? Getting swept in the first two games AT HOME is as close to a disaster as you can get at this stage in the playoffs, but let’s see how they come out for Game 3. The Magic did waste Dwight Howard‘s best offensive game of the postseason, though. Dwight put up 30 points (12-17 FT) and fouled Kendrick Perkins out … Late-night Twitter update from Pierce: “Anybody got a BROOM?” …
There’s a street-corner vendor printing John Wall jerseys in D.C. as we write this, but Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld wouldn’t give anything away when we spoke to him right after last night’s NBA Draft Lottery drawing, where the Wiz landed the No. 1 pick. And what would the addition of Wall mean for Gilbert Arenas? Grunfeld said Gil isn’t going anywhere, but we’ll believe it when he’s on the court for Washington next season … Aaron Brooks (with ridiculous Urkel glasses), Tyreke Evans, DeMar DeRozan, Danny Granger (with “my James Bond” white blazer) and Jrue Holiday were repping their teams. Granger said he had a John Wall jersey under his shirt that he would break out Superman-style if Indiana landed the first pick. That’s a nice gesture, but you know T.J. Ford and Earl Watson would feel kinda salty if Granger actually did it … Dime’s Aron Phillips was in Secaucus, N.J., for the live Lottery event. Here’s some of his report: Aaron Brooks was by far the coolest dude in the place. Not bothered at all with the hoopla, just chilling by himself. He said that it’s more important for Houston to have a healthy Yao than to win the Lottery … David Stern had a laugh at Cleveland’s “We Are LeBron” song. “They can do whatever they want: song, banners, balloons, blimps, armies,” Stern said. About the LeBron free agent madness, Stern said, “It actually shows the importance of basketball to the culture, and what a fixture the NBA has become.” … Stern spoke to Gilbert Arenas last week, and said Gil should be concerned with working in the community and getting in shape … Tyreke Evans shook hands with Larry Bird and said, “I didn’t know Bird was that tall.” He mentioned something about his long fingers … Jay Bilas, huge fan of Dime, is a Bug Light guy … We’re out like Rumeal Robinson …
id like to announce it right now that i love the new nets owner. i love that hes russian. and i loved his answers to all his interview questions.
“it is simply. we just have to take all the knicks fans and make them nets fans.” he did putin proud.
pity the vince.
damn, i hope this won’t be sweep. i want tired boston against lakers
If the Boston Celtics were the Toronto Raptors, Vince would have made the first free throw, bricked the 2nd, but catch the miss, soar through the air, do a windmill, with an and1, and then make the free throw…unfortunately for him, his best superstar clutch moments usually come against the Raptors lol
^^ haha.my thoughts exactly!
@ yoda.still cant believed Vince bricked those freebies
why out like rumeal?
Too bad this series all depends on the man.. its like they say..
If it looks like a duck and smells like a duck..
Its usually a duck..
And that was some duck a$$ shit.. And not just the FT’s he missed a couple passes for eazy baskets in that 4th..
Sadly VC is another thinker in those moments..
Got to be do’er..
And Dwight had no business talkin and cheesin on the sideline when they went up 1.. LOST FOCUS and COINCIDENTALLY wasnt heard from bucket wise again.. Sad but he hasnt matured much..
Not talkin like its over but LA/BS huh??????? I guess thats the way it should be..
THAT will be REVENGE..
like the 76ers getting the 2nd pick. gives them something to hope for getting some young talent. now brands and iggies contracts will fall in line when their rookie’s expires – gives them some freedom down the road to get a star or 2 if available. but 3/4 years is a long time in the nba
Vince is and always will be a choker. Hedo woulda made those freebies. VC is just turrible!
QQ,
Sound off on this!
damn if the celtics beat the magic, which i think they will, the lakers will win the championship. FUCK YOU KOBE! YOU WIN THIS TIME! DAMN YOU
I just put out a Missing Person Report:
# Name: Rashard Lewis
# Report Type: Runaway basketball player
# Sex: Male
# Race: Black
# Hair: Black
# Eye Color: Brown
# Height: 6 ft. 10 in.
# Weight: 230 lbs.
# Date of Birth: 8/8/1979
# Last Seen: 5/10/2010
Rashard was last seen on May 10, 2010, in Atlanta, Georgia. He is believed to be currently hidden somewhere in Amway Arena.
If you think you know the whereabouts of this person, please contact Orlando Magic ownership immediately and ask them for some reward money from Lewis’s $118 million dollar contract.
Shit, man, Tom Brady and Jason Varitek are waaaay better freethrow shooters than Rondo. Let’s not get carried away…
By the way the ECF is going, Pierce might not need a BROOM. He’ll need a cartwheel or something heavy duty – with all those BRICKS the Magic have been laying…
@LakeShow84
see… C-Webb moment by the Redickulous one… hehehe
The Celtics is the only team that can beat the Lakers. They are not afraid of LA and already beat them. If they sweep the Magic, watchout for a rested Boston team.
Damn lottery… Just what Gilbert Arenas needs… more “Walls”… LOL
@Jeremiah Togstad
I was going to said that!!
where the heck is Rashard!!!!!!
and dont blame JJ,
who would’ve thought he’ll score 16 and will still be in the rotation on the final possesion.
The magic aren’t going win this series if J.J Reddick continues to be the teams second best player.
pierce account was hacked
rashard was last seen acting out of character, passing up open three’s, putting the ball on the floor, driving to the basket, desperately trying to be a hero, and, according to his coach, supposedly playing defense (most likely on himself)
’cause lewis ain’t shutting down nobody but himself
Pierce’s twitter account was hacked
Vince is actually pretty clutch if u look at all those moments in his career. The way boston executed they probably would have won anyway.
right now it doesnt look like the magic have enough, the celtics are just the better team. not all on vince
Dime, just an additional thought on Nick Anderson — He also does a very lousy job of hosting a show. I do not know what to make of the facial gestures he makes.
Everyone keeps asking where Rashard Lewis is, but has anybody asked where Stan Van Gundy is? He is being out-coached by Doc Rivers who was almost out of the league in 2007.
Random information for the day — Aside from being a newly elected congressman, Manny Pacquiao also owns an amateur basketball team named PacMan which plays for his home province.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers:
90. I can probably beat any of the current staff in a one-on-one game of basketball.
Not lookining good for the Magic right about now. Ray Allen had a really off night and KG wasn’t really heard from (offensively) until the 2nd half. However, Paul Pierce was getting SAVAGE buckets to start the game. He and Rajon Rondo did a number on the Magic in the first half.
Rashard Lewis is the Lamar Odom of the Orlando Magic. If he can find SOME WAY to contribute SOMETHING CONSISTENTLY to his team they can right the ship. Like Jeremiah Togstad said he hasn’t had a significant impact on his team since they played my Atlanta Hawks.
I bet anyone that the Wizards take Turner because of Arenas starting on PG!
Anyone remember this from the early part of the season?
“With Vince, you can give him the ball anywhere on the floor and he can isolate and create a shot either for himself or for a teammate on his own,” Van Gundy said. “Plus, if you look at the numbers like we do all the time… Vince has been, throughout his career, one of the best fourth quarter and end-of-game guys in this league, in terms of production. He’s been a guy that has always come through down the stretch in games.”
whoops.
So
1) Mark Jackson said there arn’t five point guards who has run the CELTICS team any better than Rondo has. Not any team, that be outrageous.
2)If it’s Lakers v. Celtics, despite what everyone will say, the Celtics will win. Their team defense is geared for outside superstars (i.e. Wade and LeBron) that forces them to take mostly contested jumpers. End of the day, Lakers win if Kobe’s hitting everything, which he proved two years ago that even he is human and can’t do it.
3)Odom and Gasol are scared of Garnett. Their pussy gets so tight every time they go up against him and his in your face intensity. Add in Rasheed and it’s headaches all around. Anyone can look like All-Stars going up again Fesenko, Boozer, Kristic, Collison, Lopez, Amundson, and so on. They’ll shit themselves when they face real men.
Number one reason you should never give alf from melmark a job.
#1. For some reason he thinks trying to insult his potential employers is the best way to go about getting hired.
90. I can probably beat any of the current staff in a one-on-one game of basketball???
damn dime ya’ll gonna let this one go??? i’d hate to read about basketball from people who couldn’t ball for shit yo…
@jackass
Your name speaks for itself. You know what that means in basketball, right? Peace. :)
Alf – Please die.
Regards,
I think its something to do with the wrist he injured early in the 3rd quarter. But man, this is playoffs, they doesn’t care about that mild injury now a days. I just feel sorry for Carter, better luck next time cause the C’s gonna win it all the way! Go C’s!
I got a 4 year old who has a pretty good jumper already. I’d take him over alf
QQ – you gotta man up and come eat this crow. It’s only fair
If the Wiz don’t take John Wall because they think Arenas is the answer at point, that will be the most foolish move their franchise can make. They need to admit they gave way too much money to a selfish jacker with questionable character, and move on.
Reason 89 they won’t hire alf: he went weeks and months without checking in and employer’s hate inconsistency.
My meal allowance says you will never work at DIME
Number TWO reason you should never give alf from melmark a job.
#1. “insult(s) his potential employers…”
#2. It’s starting to get annoying with some of his potential readers… 90 more reasons… ugh…
At least give the man a go with the “Pass The Mic” thing so we can get this over with and not really go through a hundred.
Raise your hand if you’re not surprised Vinny missed those freebies.
No offense alf, but there are a handful of other Dime-posters here who i’d rather read opinions from on a regular basis. Keep begging though. Do what u gotta do.
*raising hand*
Vince didn’t change his pad at half-time.
My hand is raised.
Was commenting with the wife last night about how when Vince gets a cracked nail… he falls in a heap of pain. And almost like clockwork, he slipped and falls in a heap of pain.
We could easily make this National Mess With Vince Day. But aside from Dwight and yes… even JJ… that entire team came up with a goose egg. Rashard was no where to be found… and the Celts answered back when Orlando would come with an answer. Dwight can only do so much.
Now off to Boston. Where the the Celts try to “sweep” this series under a rug.
As an avid Laker, I wanna vindicate 2008 by winning against none other than the Celtics, but I really hate to see those guys win. Not to mention “Paula Peirce” i respect his game and him coming back from the stabbings, but the arrogance and him being a duiva= UNBEARABLE.
Go Magic!!!!!!!!!!!
I think Alf is mad funny…and yeah Alf I wouldn’t have put the basketball beating thing out there,
but CLEARLY, it’s all fun and games.
I would read his stuff….he’s kinda like the second coming of Tyrone who used to post here.
I jump on SMACK to see what reason # ??? will be
P.S. QQ is a loser, a huge loser, a super mega dork with fries on the side loser
He lives in LOSERVILLE, FL (Population : 1) and his team is going down…no RING for the DING (D.Howard)
And how can you all crack on Mark Jackson… like you’re surprised at some of his comments. For every “rondo is the greatest evar!” comments… you get, “Celts are taking it back to the 90’s, because it’s HAMMERTIME!”, comments.
Classic, Jackson. haha :)
Wow. 2-0? Can’t believe it.
It’s not fair to Wince that he’ll be remembered for those 2 missed FT’s since he was the one that brought them back. After (no order) Kobe, Melo, Pierce, Ray, Roy, Wade, and LeBron, Vince is right up there with the most clutch guys in the L. He also got hurt and came back without playing up the injury later on. Props for him doing that for once too. I don’t like Wince at all and would love to pile on, but you can’t today if you actually watched the whole game and know Vince’s rep vs. what he did yesterday. It happens…
Dime – the refs were HORRIBLE both ways.
Wash and Philly? Ewww.
Wall is A LOCK to land on the Wizards by the way. Don’t take any of the BS coming outta DC seriously. As if it wasn’t obvious enough just cuz of how good he is, they’re switching owners. There’s no way in hell an owner is turning away a guy that casual fans already know and can be the face of the franchise and put butts in the seats from day 1. Basically he’s Gil from 5 years ago, but with more potential and no guns. Gil can (or will have to learn to) play the 2 and they may be able to play together. This is why I hate sell-off trades too. Wall, Gil, and Caron (who’s still relatively young) coulda made some noise right away if Wall’s legit/healthy.
Philly gets lucky as heck too. Turner’s the perfect fit for them. They desperately needed a true franchise player, which I believe Turner becomes. With Jrue (I’m sold he’s at least a rotation guy and he’s still only like 14,) Iggy, and Turner, your wings are set. Now hopefully Brand can get healthy and deliver even modest returns and the Dalembeast can run w/ them and that’s a d@mn solid core to start rebuilding with lofty expectations 5-7 years down the line.
The Nyets – not ideal, but a front-line of Derek Favors and Brook Lopez will be TERRIFYING by 2014. This team’s building the right way.
By the way, and just throwing this out there. People were joking about “If NJ wins the lottery, we know it’s rigged.” Well 2 of the biggest markets in the league, that also happened to be in HORRENDOUS situations, just improved in the only way possible. I’m not saying, I’m just saying…
TRAVELLING!!!
After watching the 50 replays of Rondos driving shot and also the replays of the JJ Redick/Jameer foul on Pierce near the end of the 4th, it’s clear that the officials are told never to call travelling.
Rondo took 4 steps, and Pierce took 5 frickin steps!!
3:15 of this recap:
[www.youtube.com]
And – don’t forget the non-travel call on Rondo slipping to the floor the first time!
I think Mark Jackson would be better suited analyzing toast…
“oh man all that butter but no jam!”
lol
Seriously why do they keep paying him
– Dwight Howard (Centaur) has been anointed by both the media and casual fans as this generation’s best center – in the same way that Lebron has been for swing players.
– Alot of venom on this site about LeBron, his “failures”, and how he is undeserving of the praise he has garnered.
– The Magic roster 1-12 is infinitely better than the Cavs.
– The Magic are getting HOUSED by the Celts (at home).
– Hows this generation’s version of Shaq working out?
I’ve had 25 years of practicing my Ivan Drago voice for the coming of Mikhail Prokhorov. Every comment he makes is 100% better, repeated in “Drago”. He has now become my new favorite owner. :)
And on an NBA standpoint. I got a feeling he’s gonna make a serious impact… will spare no expense… and be absolutely what NJ needs. Someone with deep pockets, a deep passion for the game, and an entire country (plus the KGB) watching his every move.
Dude is a big time spender. He’s like the Russian Tony Stark. Minus the Iron Man suit… I’m sure he hasn’t perfected it ‘yet’. :)
Guess that makes JayZ Rhodey Rhodes/War Machine…