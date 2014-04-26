Vince Carter Hits Buzzer-Beating 3-Pointer To Beat San Antonio

In Game 3 against San Antonio this afternoon, Vince Carter (11 points in 23 minutes) came through in the clutch, banging a three-pointer at the buzzer to win it for Dallas, 109-108. On an inbounds play with under two seconds to go, VC drifted to the corner, avoided Manu Ginobili, and the rest is history.

