Vince Carter And Kent Bazemore Have Started A Podcast Together

Getty Image

Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore will become the latest NBA players to start a podcast together. Bazemore originally had a podcast through ‘Uninterrupted’ with former Hawks big man Mike Muscala. It was part of the “Roadtrippin” series and a spinoff of the very popular podcast featuring former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.

Muscala, however, is no longer in Atlanta, so Bazemore needed a new podcast partner, and he apparently found one in the ageless Carter. The longtime veteran has a great personality and has been around long enough to definitely give some interesting stories for the podcast. Bazemore can play off of him as the young guy providing a more fresh perspective. The podcast will be produced through ‘The Ringer’ and is called “Winging It.”