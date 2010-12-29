Vince Carter makes his Suns debut tonight vs. Philadelphia

12.29.10 8 years ago 14 Comments

Eleven days after Vince Carter was traded to the Phoenix Suns, the eight-time NBA All-Star is ready to make his debut for his fourth NBA team.

Suns coach Alvin Gentry said he expects Vince to play tonight against the 76ers, after Vince had been sidelined since the Dec. 18 trade with a sore knee. The Sixers will likely play without Andre Iguodala (Achilles), meaning Carter could have a mismatch or two to exploit when he’s on the court.

“Obviously the talent level there is pretty special,” Gentry told the Arizona Republic. “We’re excited about him. We’ll get him out there and see how long he can go, put him in some situations. I think he’s eventually going to be everything we thought he could be.”

Carter scrimmaged for the first time with the Suns this week.

“I’m one of those guys who asks a lot of questions anyway, not only for myself but for the other new guys to help our transition and make it a little easier,” Carter told the newspaper. “I’ve always prided myself on not only learning the offense but understanding the ins and outs of it so I can help other guys out. I guess it’s a Carolina thing. Grant (Hill) wouldn’t know about that.”

The Suns are three games under .500 and fighting for a playoff spot. It’s debatable whether Vince is an upgrade over Jason Richardson at this point, but he does have more experience than J-Rich as a go-to scorer rather than a spot-up shooter.

Where do you think Vince ranks among Western Conference two-guards?

Alvin Gentry

