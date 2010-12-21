Vince Carter On His Favorite Dunk Of All Time: “I Don’t Have One”

12.21.10 8 years ago 37 Comments

Vince Carter has found himself in an interesting situation. He’s been traded from a playoff contender to a team battling to make it in to the postseason; he’s most likely playing in the last year of his contract (as no team would pick up his $18 million option for next season); and he’s meeting with a doctor today about possibly having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Clearly, it’s Vinsanity. With that said, Carter still found some time for a short radio interview with KTAR in Phoenix and managed to elude the one question everyone wants to know the answer to.

When asked about his favorite dunk of all time, this is all he had to say:

“I don’t have one. I do them for people to enjoy.”

After reading that, it got us thinking: What is your favorite Vince Carter dunk of all time? Well, for fodder, here’s 100 of them:

What do you think? What is your favorite Vince Carter dunk of all time?

