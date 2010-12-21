Vince Carter On His Favorite Dunk Of All Time: “I Don’t Have One”

Vince Carter has found himself in an interesting situation. He’s been traded from a playoff contender to a team battling to make it in to the postseason; he’s most likely playing in the last year of his contract (as no team would pick up his $18 million option for next season); and he’s meeting with a doctor today about possibly having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Clearly, it’s Vinsanity. With that said, Carter still found some time for a short radio interview with KTAR in Phoenix and managed to elude the one question everyone wants to know the answer to.
When asked about his favorite dunk of all time, this is all he had to say:
“I don’t have one. I do them for people to enjoy.”
After reading that, it got us thinking: What is your favorite Vince Carter dunk of all time? Well, for fodder, here’s 100 of them:
What do you think? What is your favorite Vince Carter dunk of all time?
FREDERIC WEIS in the Olympics!
VC, to this day will still smash on you if he catches you slipping. But his hops in his early days was the stuff of legend in the league. IMO, he’s arguably the best in-game dunker of all-time.
But if I had to pick one and that’s hard, especially considering his first 2 years in the league when his jumper was just eh, so he non-stop went to the hole. The Olympics dunk on (OVER) the 7’2 Weis.
The dunk contest has not been as good since he won it. There is no competition since. And my favorite would be one of the dunks from that night. Not sure which one.
The NBA should allow fans to vote on who they want to see in dunk contest. And make players like LeBron do it if they are picked.
He’s not “arguably” the best in-game dunker of all-time, he IS the best in-game dunker of all-time, no question about it.
Wow I didn’t know he did a dunk where he almost jumped over Tim Duncan that’s got to be the nastiest behind the Weis dunk and then the one on Zo is ridiculous.
that video…is….amazing…
When the dunk contest was dying…Vinsanity resurrected it…it is now dying off again…who will save this time.
@Michorizo: Lebron could resurrect it if he wanted to. But Blake Griffin definitely will.
its hard to admit it for a frenchie, but the dunk on weiss is just the nastiest dunk ever.. and believe me i ve seen all the dunk videos u can possibly see
@6 blake griffin?!
1. Dunk contest
2. On frederick Weiss
3. On Alonzo mourning
How is it possible that one of the greatest dunkers of all-time doesn’t have a favorite dunk? Not even ONE comes to mind? Come on Vince
Him jumping over Fredric Weiss stll reigns supreme
Dominique Wilkins wishes he could dunk like Vince Carter
fuck u vince, I woulda enjoyed u in dunk contests 2001 thru 2007. soft ass bitch
best dunker ever tho. no lie
Don’t get your hopes up on Griffin. Amazing video. Olympic Vince was the best player ever. Lol.
Blake Griffin will end up being the ‘Nique of this era….but Vince had style for dayyyyyyys….
his 360s where he spins to his right seems so effortless and I think he’s the only one that spins that way. Vince is the best dunker of all time.
G.O.A.T.
I will sleep well tonite, i’m glad I checked Dime before I hit the sack…and everybody is united Vince is the best ALLTIME in-game dunker. Sorry MJ you’re my idol( and nasty too i might add) and all but you are just close second to Vince on in-game. Actually they are different, MJ crushes souls when he dunked on people. Vince you just go oooohh.
Vince Carter is the best dunker, in game or contest ever. I think the Gauchos alley-oop and Tim Duncan one where he hung and swung around on the rim one handed are my faves. Damn, I can’t forget about the karma dunk he put on Alonzo Mourning for stealing money from the Nets & Raptors when he did that bullshit trade demand to the Heat.
Carter has said before that his favourite dunk of his in the dunk contest was the elbow dunk. Mainly because he had no idea what he was going to do even as he was walking out onto the court (or so he claims).
My favourite in game dunk (NBA only) was either the one handed alley-oop against the clippers, or the reverse double pump from one side of the basket to the other he did against indiana. The difficulty on those were off the charts and he threw them both down with such power
one thing i would’ve wished is that he should’ve clocked KG square in his wannabe-thug grill went he celebrated the fred weis dunk… that would’ve made it the best dunk of allllllllllllllllllllll time…
To the the cynic says:
Dominique Wilkins wishes he could dunk like Vince Carter
Just let me remind you
Crazy. VC dunks like in a video game.
btw fred weiss was supposed to play in the nba after the olympics (drafted 15th overall by NY in 99)
he got dunked on by VC … sorry dunked over by VC, subbed out 15 seconds later, and never been the same person after that.
i’m convinced till today this dunk ruined his career and his mental.
NASTINESS.
maybe vince is just too polite to say that the dunk on weiss is his favorite. best dunker (in game or contest) ever fosho.
The alley oop windmill in the Gauchos gym is my personal favorite.
I love the spin two handed across and around the basket dunk. Sick
Best in game dunker for now. What seperates him from the rest though is that MJ, Nique and now even Blake Griffin they dont live for those moments. They play intense the whole game and dont let up. VC was out there to embarass you but the end result wasnt important.
the olympics dunk …best in game dunk ever.
Definitely the one over Weis…Here are the his top ten NBA dunks:
No I don’t think Dominique has anything to prove to Vince…
You talking about a MAN in the paint. Vince Dunk on Wiess was the sickest in game live dunk I ever saw, but really how often has Vince played with that kind of fire…
Now you want to see a real in game dunker consistently…The true Human Highlight is where you go:
VC is the best in game dunker i have ever witnessed (respect to Reignman, ‘Nique, Jordan etc.) Normally i wouldnt defend a player but when he was playing with that fire and being ruthless everybody was killing him tlaking about he was an asshole etc, the guy is so talented but just cant win either way lmao
@BooBooDaFool
When WHO was playing with that fire??? Vince Carter?!?
He had one great playoff run and caught criticism for leaving to go to a graduation, but still came back to ball, but he never consistently played with fire.
He is one of those in the moment players rather than make the moment players. Crazy athlete. No one can deny him that, but competitor…ehh
I just don’t think you can compare the in game dunks to Dominique to different kinda cats. I’d take Dominique in game and Vince in a dunk contest.
I was referring to him with the baby fro for the olympics lol oh i know he didnt do that all the time just acknowledging the little spurt he had made people upset lol
man….
he’s got sooo many. i almost didnt watch the video bcuz i’ve seen like all of his dunks so many times. and i def wasnt gonna comment, but then i watched it…. how can you pick just one????
olympics over weis, the windmill oop he caught at the indoor rucker game (gauchos), baseline over mutombo (and almost every other center that year), the domination on mourning (he actually got mourning twice in that vid almost the same way), the one where he knocked theo ratliff down… even some from UNC days.
i dont like to admit anyone is a better in game dunker than kemp, but i think vince has got him.
but then i’ll prolly go watch a kemp compilation and change my mind. either way, the fans dont lose!!