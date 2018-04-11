Vince Carter Intends To Return For What He’s ‘90 Percent Sure’ Will Be His Final Season

#Vince Carter
04.11.18

One of the NBA’s most beloved veterans announced that he’ll return for the 2018-19 campaign on Tuesday evening, as Dirk Nowitzki told the press that he’s coming back for his 21st year in the NBA. A day later and we learned that Vince Carter plans on doing the exact same thing.

In a piece for ESPN’s The Undefeated, Carter told Marc J. Spears that he feels like he’s in a place physically where he can return for his 21st season, which would tie the record for the all-time lead in seasons played in NBA history. Carter did, however, say that he’s almost positive that 2018-19 will be his last.

“I plan on coming back next season,” Carter said. “I plan on coming back one more season. I’m almost 90 percent sure that’s it after next season. … You kind of go through the season, especially when the end is near and you say, ‘Hey, how do I feel?’ The summertime kind of dictates it all.

TOPICS#Vince Carter
TAGSSACRAMENTO KINGSVINCE CARTER

