Vince Carter Was Greeted By A Raucous Ovation In What Might Be His Final Trip To Toronto

01.08.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Under normal circumstances, a battle between the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks wouldn’t garner headlines in January. After all, the Hawks are generally regarded as a rebuilding entity and, on Tuesday evening, the Raptors were 14-point favorites at tip-off.

However, there was a point of national attention in the return of Vince Carter to his former home and, considering this might be the last tour around the league for the 41-year-old forward, the Toronto faithful greeted him with exuberance.

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks#Vince Carter
ATLANTA HAWKS TORONTO RAPTORS VINCE CARTER

