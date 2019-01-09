Getty Image

Under normal circumstances, a battle between the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks wouldn’t garner headlines in January. After all, the Hawks are generally regarded as a rebuilding entity and, on Tuesday evening, the Raptors were 14-point favorites at tip-off.

However, there was a point of national attention in the return of Vince Carter to his former home and, considering this might be the last tour around the league for the 41-year-old forward, the Toronto faithful greeted him with exuberance.