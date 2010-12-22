Vince Carter Will Wear No. 25 To Honor Himself

I always find it interesting to hear how a player lands on a specific jersey number. And even more when they get traded and have to make a switch. So after I read that Gilbert Arenas chose No. 1 to honor his childhood hero Penny Hardaway, I found it hilarious to hear that Vince Carter chose No. 25 to honor, well, himself.
From Paul Coro of The Arizona Republic:
Carter almost always has been No. 15. That is Robin Lopez‘s number. He wore Nos. 8 and 9 in national play but Channing Frye wears No. 8 and Dan Majerle is in the Ring of Honor as No. 9. He said he thought about Nos. 1 (Josh Childress), 5 (retired for Dick Van Arsdale) and 6 (Walter Davis‘ number in the Ring of Honor). He settled on No. 25, his number for an All-Star Game.
“It was kind of what was left,” Carter said.
Gortat was as married to No. 13, saying he considered not playing for his Polish national team once if he could not have it.
“Coming here, I couldn’t say that,” Gortat said of Nash’s number.
Gortat settled on No. 4 to honor Sasha Obradovic, a former teammate and coach.
Pietrus had worn No. 2 (Goran Dragic) and 20 (Garret Siler) in the NBA.
“I tried to take No. 34 but I forgot about Charles Barkley,” he said. “They told me it was retired. I was like, ‘How come?’
“Don’t tell Charles.”
Pietrus will wear No. 12.
I think numbers are like hoes…if they’re taken pick another
He would.
Only a shitty ass player like Vince Carter would wear a number to honor himself. Not to say he was a absolute freak of nature back in his younger days when it came to dunking, but this pretty much sums up why Vince Carter is who he is and has only reached a certain level of his potential and never will be anything more than the shitty ass player he is now.
“Dont tell Charles”
@Joe
Did you read the article? Honestly that is a misleading title, he took 25 cuz a shitload of other numbers were taken already. Not to “honor” himself.
@ Aron
How did you find it hilarious that Vince, after looking for all the numbers he’s worn in the past (8,9,15)etc, settled for another number he’s worn in the past (25)?
@Stunnaboy2K11 – agreed.
since when is taking a number you want “honoring” yourself??
interesting article though.
Shitty, misleading title…hilarious story.
@1
Agree. Except you can’t have 2 numbers at the same time.
@Joe: Vince Carter is one of THE most over-scrutinized players of his generation. When people say “he never lived up to his potential” … what exactly are you saying is his “potential”? Were you expecting him to suddenly start dunking from the three point line? Were you expecting him to single-handedly win a championship in Toronto? Were you expecting him to lead the league in points, assists, steals, rebounds and blocks? Were you expecting him to come to Orlando and turn into a 22-year-old? People who blindly claim that he never lived up to his potential should probably ask themselves if Vince is simply being measured on ridiculously high expectations or if they’re just jumping on the “let’s bash Carter” bandwagon. Last time I checked, seems to me LeBron James isn’t living up to his full potential either. One of the best players to ever grace the NBA and he still hasn’t won a ‘chip? Why aren’t you calling him a shitty player either? Get a reality check.
Stunnaboy…always beating me to the punch. Great post, bro. I don’t get how in the world wearing a number he wore in the past in considered “honoring himself.” Bullshit spin on VC’s decision, Dime.
Re: Vince Carter “not living up to his potential.” OK, Clownfish ain’t liking that label for VC. Would it be OK if I just say VC “ain’t shit”? That it makes no sense why someone of his quickness and athleticism insists on settling for jump shots just so he wouldn’t be labeled as just “a good dunker.”
VC never had much potential beyond good dunks. He ain’t shit.
Silly title showing silly bias.
Come on, fellas. Let’s keep it honest.
Vince Carter is still a player. J Rich probably won’t exceed his numbers in the unconventional orlando system.
Vince Carter wasn’t the man in orlando but still managed to average like what, 15-4-3? For any 2nd or 3rd option on a team, that’s solid.
@Clownfish, you hit it on the head. Clearly these guys didnt follow his career. Intresting note: if Paul Pierce and Ray Allen are HOFers, then does Vince Carter get that label now since his numbers are just as good if not better? And if u say “he doesnt have a chip” remember Ray and PP only have ONE and had to play with the big 3 to get there. While VC never had a big 3 of that caliber unless RJefferson is being overrated. Just some food for thought for you diabetics…and the truth is soooo sweet
Number 25 kinda fits him, because Vince Carter:
…only reached 25% of his potential.
…only gave a 25% effort.
…only has 25% heart.
…has 25% durability.
…only played well in big games 25% of the time.
Is this worse than Pietrus not knowing about Barkley’s number being retired?
Pierce and Allen are overrated players who played in an easier conference, had Garnett(and probably the officials after the calls in games 7 of both the Hawks and Bulls in the first round back to back years.) When you see sites like this pretend that Dirk doesn’t belong in over them easily, you have to just laugh.
Carter is soon to score 20,000 points, and really was always the number one option who at times dragged his teams to the playoffs(especially in Toronto) so will he not make it making him only the second guy to score that many and not make it. Tom Chambers is the other…
In the aftermath of us finding out how rigged some of the series were, at times because of money, other times because of grudges against players or certain owners(Marc Cuban), can anyone honestly say it’s all about how many rings you have at the end of the day? I guess you guys didn’t see the Kings get robbed when they played the Lakers in the playoffs. It was the worst officiating I’ve ever seen. Even worse than the calls made in game 3 with Dallas blowing the lead to Miami and losing(with phantom calls for Wade, and not one call going their way.) People are either blind, willfully ignorant or retarded to think Allen or Pierce is better than Malone or Stockton. Reggie Miller was always the go-to guy on his team, and is far more clutch than Allen. He was always covered… Allen has people setting illegal(or close to it)screens for him.
Willie Mays won one world series though his career numbers in the postseason are: .247 hitter with just one homerun in 89 at-bats. Mantle won 7, hit 18 bombs, hitting a mediocre .257. I guess Mantle HAS to be the better player regardless of what people saw in the field(or the fact that Mantle stayed injured.)
@808: Sure, VC is famous for his dunks but saying “he settles for jump shots” is one of the most over-used statements to argue his worth. Do you see the damage and pain his ankles and knees have gone through over the years? Do you forget that he’s been in the league for over a decade? It’s amazing how ageless everyone thinks pro athletes are. Anyone who still believes VC has the hops and quickness of a 20-year-old really baffles me. If you claim today that he’s still just settling for jump shots, then that’s your prerogative. I’m guilty as charged too. Back when he was with Toronto I thought he lacked a bit of effort. But I stopped scrutinizing him as he aged. And so should you. He still puts up serviceable numbers and commands respect whenever he’s on the floor. You don’t have to do me any favors by saying “he ain’t shit”. Do yourself a favor and label a guy with the labels he deserves. If that means you need to get your facts straight or do a bit more research before spewing out a generalization, then do it. Just a suggestion.
Very misleading title Dime …. great work!
@Post15
Ray Allen overrated ? He had playoff success for every team he’s played for, he’s hit the big shots, took over games, and is one of the best shooters ever. He was even selected to the olympic team over Vince Carter, but because of some player getting injured, VC was able to get in.
Pierce on the other hand, i’m not a big fan of. I’ve always thought of his as a bigger and slower Joe Johnson.
And the reason VC never reached his full potential, was because of his natural talent along with his skills, he could’ve easily put up LBJ numbers.
12th Man says:
“Dont tell Charles”
that’s what she said…. ha