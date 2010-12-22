Vince Carter Will Wear No. 25 To Honor Himself

I always find it interesting to hear how a player lands on a specific jersey number. And even more when they get traded and have to make a switch. So after I read that Gilbert Arenas chose No. 1 to honor his childhood hero Penny Hardaway, I found it hilarious to hear that Vince Carter chose No. 25 to honor, well, himself.

From Paul Coro of The Arizona Republic:

Carter almost always has been No. 15. That is Robin Lopez‘s number. He wore Nos. 8 and 9 in national play but Channing Frye wears No. 8 and Dan Majerle is in the Ring of Honor as No. 9. He said he thought about Nos. 1 (Josh Childress), 5 (retired for Dick Van Arsdale) and 6 (Walter Davis‘ number in the Ring of Honor). He settled on No. 25, his number for an All-Star Game.

“It was kind of what was left,” Carter said.

Gortat was as married to No. 13, saying he considered not playing for his Polish national team once if he could not have it.

“Coming here, I couldn’t say that,” Gortat said of Nash’s number.

Gortat settled on No. 4 to honor Sasha Obradovic, a former teammate and coach.

Pietrus had worn No. 2 (Goran Dragic) and 20 (Garret Siler) in the NBA.

“I tried to take No. 34 but I forgot about Charles Barkley,” he said. “They told me it was retired. I was like, ‘How come?’

“Don’t tell Charles.”

Pietrus will wear No. 12.

Hilarious.

