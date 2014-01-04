Video: Ben McLemore Takes Flight in Slow Motion Pre-Game Dunk

#Video #Twitter
01.03.14 5 years ago

A recent post to the wonderful community r/NBA reddit community showcased a few instances of Kings rookie Ben McLemore lifting off for some glorious dunks. The poster wants to get McLemore into this February’s dunk contest, and his hyperlinked examples are all the proof you need that he’d be a delight in what has been an annual let-down of late. One such dunk comes from pre-game and it’s poetry in motion.

Whether he’s dunking at practice, catching oops in games, or just making one of our weekly dunks of the week, the rookie out of Kansas would be an excellent addition to this year’s event. Let’s make this happen.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

[reddit]

Who else should be in the dunk contest this year?

