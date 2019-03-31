Getty Image

What a game. I know that’s a bad lede, but if you just saw Virginia and Purdue land haymakers for 45 minutes in the South Regional Final of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, that’s all you could probably say, too. In what will go down as one of the best March Madness games ever, the top-seeded Cavaliers overcame the third-seeded Boilermakers and star guard Carsen Edwards’ record-setting night, 80-75, in overtime.

Purdue got thermonuclear hot from deep during the first half. The Boilermakers have never been afraid to let it fly from deep, which was certainly the case early on. Matt Painter’s squad went 8-for-19 from three, including four from Edwards and a pair from Sweet 16 hero Ryan Cline. Edwards led all scorers at the break with 16 points.

C-Boogie came ready to play in the #Elite8. The @BoilerBall star has 16pts & 4 threes at the half! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/IkVNqSIyD3 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 31, 2019

Still, the Boilermakers only took a 30-29 lead into the locker room. Purdue couldn’t really get anything going inside the arc — the team went 2-for-6 on twos — while Virginia was their usual patient selves. Hoos forward Mamadi Diakite scored 10 points, while Ty Jerome had eight and canned two threes.