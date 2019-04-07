Getty Image

Virginia basketball will play for a national championship. Despite a late game collapse, a foul call that no one will forget anytime soon with less than a second remaining sent Kyle Guy to the charity stripe for three free throws. The Cavaliers standout hit all of his shots, a late-game heave by Auburn was for naught, and through boos from the Tiger (and impartial) faithful, UVA celebrated coming out on top, 63-62, for the first title game berth in program history.

The first half was interesting, because while Virginia managed to grind things down to the slow, methodical pace that has become their trademark under Tony Bennet, Auburn took a 31-28 lead into the locker room. The Tiger defense was ferocious — while Ty Jerome’s 13 points led all scorers, the Hoos’ other two stars, Guy and De’Andre Hunter, combined for nine points on 4-for-16 shooting.

Interestingly enough, the difference came down to the free throw line. Both squads only made 12 field goals, three of which were behind the three-point line, but Auburn hit three more free throws. The unlikely duo of Samir Doughty and Anfernee McLemore led the way with seven points apiece, while Jared Harper and Bryce Brown couldn’t really get going.