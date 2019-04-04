Virginia’s Kyle Guy Learned It’s Against NCAA Rules To Have An Open Wedding Registry

Virginia is two games away from the school’s first national championship in basketball. Getting that title would be sweet for the Cavaliers, especially after becoming the first 1-seed in tournament history to lose to a 16-seed last year.

For star guard Kyle Guy, winning the title would also mean he and his fiancée can finally open up their wedding registry so friends (and, I suppose, fans) could purchase them some of the various household items they would like for when they start their life as a married couple. Guy learned recently that having an open wedding registry is apparently a violation of NCAA rules because, I would imagine, it would allow boosters to buy you things.

Guy’s fiancée noted this recently and when asked about it on Thursday he confirmed that they’ve been told it’s against NCAA rules, so in order to avoid being ruled ineligible, they’re keeping it closed until the ‘Hoos tournament run is over.

