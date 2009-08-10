Von Wafer Signs With Olympiakos Too

I couldn’t make this stuff up. After hearing that Linas Kleiza was signing with Olympiakos, it appears that Von Wafer has decided to join him.

While we thought last summer was the time when a mass exodus of NBA players were going to try and collect their Euros overseas, it appears with the lack of team’s willing to spend dollars, a bunch of free agents left of the market will be cashing in on some frequent flyer miles.

With Wafer, Kleiza and Josh Childress, could Olympiakos legitimately beat NBA squads?

Source: Eurobasket

Note: Sorry about the picture mix-up!