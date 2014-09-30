Wall Responds To Waiters: “You Got To Be A Starting Backcourt To Be The Best”

The rivalry for which we pined earlier today is already developing. Responding to Dion Waiters calling Bradley Beal’s boasts of the Washington Wizards having the league’s best backcourt “nonsense,” John Wall fired back with even greater aplomb.
Burn.
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t been to the playoffs since LeBron James’ first run in Northeast Ohio, and Waiters has only started 72 of the 131 NBA games in which he’s been healthy enough to play. Wall’s right – Waiters shouldn’t talk the talk until he walks the walk. And while he and Kyrie Irving are virtually guaranteed a postseason spot this year, Waiters’ slot as a starter is far less certain.
Rivalry? We’re getting there.
What do you think?
I for one absolutely LOVE the banter/personal chellenges and look forward to the Cavs and Wiz rivalry being back in play sense the days of Deshawn Stevenson being first version of Lance Stephenson LoL… Waiters has shown in Exhibition and in games that he doesn’t mind attacking guys…Beal and Wall haven’t shown me that, so we will see…Kyrie need to speak up and have Waiters back…
This and coaches exchanging quotes on whose PG is the best is great fodder for many of us fans of the game that have been missing the personal investment/pride part of the game that was secondary to a players pre/post game outfits…
Keep it coming…I heard Bulls, Cavs, Wizard and Toronto bigs called KG and Lopez “light work”…
Pass it on LoL