Wall Responds To Waiters: “You Got To Be A Starting Backcourt To Be The Best”

09.30.14 4 years ago

The rivalry for which we pined earlier today is already developing. Responding to Dion Waiters calling Bradley Beal’s boasts of the Washington Wizards having the league’s best backcourt “nonsense,” John Wall fired back with even greater aplomb.

Burn.

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t been to the playoffs since LeBron James’ first run in Northeast Ohio, and Waiters has only started 72 of the 131 NBA games in which he’s been healthy enough to play. Wall’s right – Waiters shouldn’t talk the talk until he walks the walk. And while he and Kyrie Irving are virtually guaranteed a postseason spot this year, Waiters’ slot as a starter is far less certain.

Rivalry? We’re getting there.

