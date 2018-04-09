Warren Lotas Will Drop Incredible New Jerseys For The Houston Rockets

Associate Editor
04.09.18

Getty Image

Nike is going to be the official uniform provider of the NBA for the foreseeable future, and while it has run into some bumps in the road for a few different reasons, it’s generally done a good job giving teams unique jerseys that represent the franchise’s past, present, and future. Having said that, Warren Lotas is on the verge of releasing some new unofficial jerseys for the team with the best record in the league, and I really want them to be worn for a playoff game this year.

The Houston Rockets are not going to rock these non-Nike uniforms, as they’re part of Warren Lotas’ upcoming sports collection. Slated to drop on April 22, Hypebeast shared news of the jerseys that look like they’re straight out of the mind of da share z0ne.

Getty Image

The design is certainly unique, as it includes what appears to be a skeleton dunking through a ring of fire and a shoutout to the teams new owner on the bottom with text that reads “Owned And Operated By The Billion Dollar Buyer … Tilman Feritta.” It also says “Houston Rockets” right underneath where it says “Houston,” just to get across that these are, indeed, jerseys for the Houston Rockets.

There’s a whole lot going on here, and they are some of the most unique hoops unis we’ve ever seen. Right now, there’s no word on how much you’ll have to drop if you want to cop one of these.

Around The Web

TAGSHouston RocketsWarren Lotas

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 3 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP