Warren Lotas Will Drop Incredible New Jerseys For The Houston Rockets

Nike is going to be the official uniform provider of the NBA for the foreseeable future, and while it has run into some bumps in the road for a few different reasons, it’s generally done a good job giving teams unique jerseys that represent the franchise’s past, present, and future. Having said that, Warren Lotas is on the verge of releasing some new unofficial jerseys for the team with the best record in the league, and I really want them to be worn for a playoff game this year.

The Houston Rockets are not going to rock these non-Nike uniforms, as they’re part of Warren Lotas’ upcoming sports collection. Slated to drop on April 22, Hypebeast shared news of the jerseys that look like they’re straight out of the mind of da share z0ne.

The design is certainly unique, as it includes what appears to be a skeleton dunking through a ring of fire and a shoutout to the teams new owner on the bottom with text that reads “Owned And Operated By The Billion Dollar Buyer … Tilman Feritta.” It also says “Houston Rockets” right underneath where it says “Houston,” just to get across that these are, indeed, jerseys for the Houston Rockets.

There’s a whole lot going on here, and they are some of the most unique hoops unis we’ve ever seen. Right now, there’s no word on how much you’ll have to drop if you want to cop one of these.