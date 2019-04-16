Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors looked like they were going to cruise to a 2-0 series lead over the Clippers midway through the third quarter on Monday night, as they held a 31-point lead over L.A. in Oracle Arena.

It was a mere formality, given that the largest comeback in a playoff game since 2000 was 27 points — done by the Clippers in 2012 against the Grizzlies. Until it wasn’t. The Clippers stormed back to end the third quarter, making it just a 14-point Warrior lead, forcing Steve Kerr to insert his four All-Stars back into the lineup for the final period.

However, the Warriors could never flip the momentum back in their direction as the bench duo of Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, who have been magnificent for L.A. all season, led the way in the largest comeback win in postseason history (topping the Lakers 29-point comeback over the Sonics in 1989). Harrell had 25 points and 10 rebounds, dominating in the paint and hitting a pair of crucial free throws in the closing seconds to ice the game at 135-131.