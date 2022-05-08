The Golden State Warriors put forth quite the offensive display on Saturday night during Game 3 of their Western Conference Semifinal series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite Memphis’ offense looking solid and yet another monster game for Ja Morant, the Warriors seemingly could not miss, with the original Splash Brothers being joined by some of their newer teammates en route to a 142-112 win to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Memphis started the game scorching hot from three. The team was able to race out to an early 12-point lead thanks to their shots from deep falling — the Grizzlies hit six of their first eight attempts from downtown, with Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and Ziaire Williams all getting in on the fun.

The @memgrizz are on FIRE to start Game 3! They've hit 6 threes in 5 minutes on ABC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lRgmIFxB6Q — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2022

Despite the early onslaught, though, their lead was only two points after one, thanks in large part to a 9-3 run to close the quarter by the Dubs.

That torrid form continued into the second, as Golden State raced out to a 10-2 start to force a Grizzlies timeout.

Klay in the post = 💰 pic.twitter.com/SLQrgJ2jku — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 8, 2022

Poole drives.

Poole draws.

Poole drops it off.

Poole relocates.

Poole splashes.@warriors now on a 25-7 run on ABC! pic.twitter.com/r0nyAmLwlj — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2022

Throughout the rest of the half, the 1-2 punch of Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry helped keep Memphis at arm’s length. Wiggins ended the first half with 15 points, while Curry scored 10 of his 13 points in the second quarter.

WIGGINS WITH A HEAD OF STEAM 😤 He's got 15 late in the 1st half on ABC pic.twitter.com/HZMXhsx3jF — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2022

The Grizzlies, unsurprisingly, got a big half out of Morant, whose 17 points led all scorers. It wasn’t enough, though, because despite the fact that Memphis had 11 first-half triples, the Warriors went 26-for-37 (a scorching 70.3 percent) from the field and held a 64-57 lead.