After three full days off for the Golden State Warriors, the reigning champs were expected to hold serve (at least according to Las Vegas) in Game 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers, even without Kevin Durant on the floor. Exactly 48 minutes later, that expectation came to fruition, with Steph Curry exploding for 36 points and nine three-pointers in keying a 116-94 victory on Tuesday night.

As often is the case, the evening began in positive fashion for the Warriors, who held the lead for the vast majority of the early going. Curry scored eight points in the first quarter and he keyed the offense in on-brand fashion.

QB1 – Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/lmJKvaxGXv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 15, 2019

Not to be outdone, Draymond Green enjoyed a strong first quarter, posting six points, six rebounds and three assists to go along with his trademark defensive impact.