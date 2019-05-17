The Warriors Orchestrated A Ferocious Second Half Comeback To Take A 2-0 Lead On The Blazers

05.16.19 5 mins ago

Getty Image

With Kevin Durant on the sidelines and all kinds of urgency from their opponent, the Golden State Warriors needed all 48 minutes to pick up a victory during Thursday’s Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Still, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and company managed to engineer a 114-111 win and, in doing so, claimed what could be a pivotal 2-0 edge in the Western Conference Finals.

At the outset, C.J. McCollum established a positive tone for Portland, scoring eight points in the first four minutes.

The Blazers then surged ahead with a 12-4 run and, in general, Portland played at a high level for the majority of the first quarter. Part of that strong start stemmed from Al-Farouq Aminu, who scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds in only eight minutes.

Not to be outdone, the Warriors responded with an awakening led by Draymond Green and Steph Curry. Green, as usual, made his mark defensively in blocking four shots, and he added six points in the first quarter for good measure.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Portland Trail Blazers#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA PlayoffsPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP