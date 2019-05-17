Getty Image

With Kevin Durant on the sidelines and all kinds of urgency from their opponent, the Golden State Warriors needed all 48 minutes to pick up a victory during Thursday’s Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Still, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and company managed to engineer a 114-111 win and, in doing so, claimed what could be a pivotal 2-0 edge in the Western Conference Finals.

At the outset, C.J. McCollum established a positive tone for Portland, scoring eight points in the first four minutes.

The Blazers then surged ahead with a 12-4 run and, in general, Portland played at a high level for the majority of the first quarter. Part of that strong start stemmed from Al-Farouq Aminu, who scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds in only eight minutes.

Step 1) CJ Interception

Step 2) CJ Assist

Step 3) Chief Bucket pic.twitter.com/2mg4GxVE2v — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 17, 2019

Not to be outdone, the Warriors responded with an awakening led by Draymond Green and Steph Curry. Green, as usual, made his mark defensively in blocking four shots, and he added six points in the first quarter for good measure.