Patrick McCaw entered this past offseason as one of many restricted free agents that figured to have a difficult time finding a deal they wanted with so many teams unable to create cap space to bring in new players via free agency.

So, McCaw decided to wait things out and played a little hardball with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately for him, the defending champs aren’t the best team to try and leverage, so Golden State let his free agency drag out well into the season. Eventually, the Cleveland Cavaliers extended McCaw a two-year, $6 million non-guaranteed contract. The Warriors chose not to match, and McCaw was finally freed from his RFA purgatory.

Over the weekend, word broke that McCaw would be released by the Cavs ahead of Monday’s deadline for non-guaranteed deals to become guaranteed, making McCaw an unrestricted free agent once he cleared waivers. Without knowing for sure, it certainly looks like a predetermined move by the Cavs and McCaw to get him out from under the Warriors’ control and able to seek out a deal wherever he can find one, without that team worried about their offer being matched.