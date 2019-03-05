Getty Image

When you think of the Warriors, what comes to mind? For most, it’s the brilliant Golden State offense. Stephen Curry pulling up from 40 feet to bomb 3-pointers. Klay Thompson catching fire for a quarter or three and dropping in ridiculous amounts of points without dribbling. Kevin Durant taking a team that was already proving to be historically amazing and making people question if anything about them was truly fair. Offense is what makes the Warriors appear terrifying, but it’s far from the sole reason Golden State has become a dynasty.

As far back as the Warriors have been winning their defense has been a constant, always there to hold things together until the inevitable offensive onslaught overwhelms their opponent. When Steve Kerr inherited his eventual title team he took the cap off of a stilted, at times mediocre, offense and let it flow. He unleashed Curry on the world and freed his team. It was a necessary freedom, but Kerr also had a luxury of taking on a team that had spent years establishing itself as having a strong defensive identity.

For the first time since that identity was clearly established, the Warriors have shown signs of slipping on that end of the ball this season. Golden State currently ranks at 13th in defensive rating. If this result holds it would be the lowest finish for the Warriors as a defense since the 2012-13 season. Part of this could be the Warriors going through the motions of the regular season, but there are signs that some of the key pieces that made Golden State as strong as it was on that end are starting to show cracks.