Draymond Green Reportedly Plans To Appeal His Warriors Fine

11.15.18 33 mins ago

Getty Image

Draymond Green was reportedly shocked by the extent the Warriors went to punish him. Not only was he suspended a game, but he lost a full $120,000 game check in the process. This wasn’t the first time Green had crossed the line, but this felt like it was a little too much.

Green and Durant are currently in the process of mending their relationship, but that doesn’t mean Green is going to sit by and give money away for something he didn’t agree with. According to Marc Spears of The Undefeated, Green will go through the players association and appeal his fine. It’s not very common that players will appeal a fine from their own team.

The Warriors responded by suspending Green for Tuesday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks. While Green accepted the suspension, a source said he was surprised at being fined a $120,000 game check and plans to appeal the franchise’s decision with the aid of the players association.

