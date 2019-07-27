Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors found themselves in a weird spot this summer. With Kevin Durant on the way out of town and the team in a tough spot financially, there weren’t many avenues for them to add talent. But fortunately for them, they got the opportunity to land D’Angelo Russell via a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets as part of Durant’s move to New York.

Getting Russell came from out of left field, but it also meant the Dubs got a young All-Star on a lengthy and lucrative contract, which one report indicated meant he could turn into trade bait in the future. There have since been conflicting reports on that, with the latest rebuke of the “sign him to trade him” stance coming from Keith Smith of RealGM.

Smith spoke to numerous executives at Summer League, with one executive from Golden State strongly denying that the team views Russell as a piece that exists to be traded down the line.