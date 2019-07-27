A Warriors Executive Stressed They Didn’t Sign D’Angelo Russell To Trade Him

Associate Editor
07.27.19

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors found themselves in a weird spot this summer. With Kevin Durant on the way out of town and the team in a tough spot financially, there weren’t many avenues for them to add talent. But fortunately for them, they got the opportunity to land D’Angelo Russell via a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets as part of Durant’s move to New York.

Getting Russell came from out of left field, but it also meant the Dubs got a young All-Star on a lengthy and lucrative contract, which one report indicated meant he could turn into trade bait in the future. There have since been conflicting reports on that, with the latest rebuke of the “sign him to trade him” stance coming from Keith Smith of RealGM.

Smith spoke to numerous executives at Summer League, with one executive from Golden State strongly denying that the team views Russell as a piece that exists to be traded down the line.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSD'Angelo RussellGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP