Warriors get hometown hero Jeremy Lin

After sifting through offers from the Lakers and Mavericks, among other teams, Vegas Summer League sensation Jeremy Lin signed with the Golden State Warriors this week.

Wait, Jeremy who?

His name is Jeremy Lin. He spent four years at the prestigious Harvard University, excelling not only in the classroom, but on the basketball court as well. He averaged 16.6 points and 4.4 dimes his senior year, and dropped 30 against 13th-ranked UConn in a 79-73 loss earlier in the year.

Lin flew under the radar for the majority of his college career, mainly because he played in a mid-major conference whose games were rarely televised. Regardless, he lead the Crimson to a third place finish in the Ivy League Conference (10-4) and a 21-8 overall record.

After going undrafted, Lin was invited to play with the Dallas Mavericks summer league squad and immediately began to turn heads. With his above-average athleticism, sneaky quickness, and deep NBA range, the Harvard grad was quite successful in summer league play.

What made Jeremy Lin a hot commodity was when his Mavericks took on the Washington Wizards and No. 1 pick John Wall. The Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas was packed, filled to the brim with NBA lovers who came to watch the lightning quick, ultra-athletic point guard from Kentucky. But it was a different point guard who stole the show. Lin scored 13 points on 6-12 shooting in his limited action, proving to all who watched that he was not just a feel good story but a kid who could actually play.

Multiple teams were interested in signing Lin for next season, before the Warriors signed him. What many don’t know is that Lin has been a lifelong Warrior’s fan. Growing up less than an hour away from Oakland, Lin’s dream of someday playing for his hometown are soon to come true. The Bay Area native led his high school to a Division II state title in his senior year while averaging 15 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals a game. Lin was named first team All-State and Northern California Player of the Year but didn’t receive a single Division I scholarship offer.

With free agents Anthony Morrow joining the New Jersey Nets and C.J. Watson signing with the Chicago Bulls, the Warriors were in need of depth at the guard position. Lin will provide the Dubs with a solid backup for Steph Curry and Monta Ellis.

The Palo Alto native would be the first Harvard graduate to play in the NBA since 1953 and would add to the very short list of Asian-American players in the NBA.