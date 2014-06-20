Warriors Hire Alvin Gentry As Associate Head Coach

The Golden State Warriors active offseason continues. Five weeks after replacing the ousted Mark Jackson with Steve Kerr as head coach and just a day removed from reports emerging that they’ve upped the ante for Kevin Love, the Warriors have hired Los Angeles Clippers Associate Head Coach Alvin Gentry to the same position.

Marc Spears of Yahoo Sports first reported the news. Of greatest interest is that the Warriors paid a pretty price for Gentry, who was a candidate for head coach openings of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, and Los Angeles Lakers before agreeing with Golden State.

New Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has hired Alvin Gentry as his associate head coach, agent Warren LeGarie told Yahoo Sports. Gentry, who spent last season on Doc Rivers‘ staff with the Los Angeles Clippers, has agreed in principle to a three-year deal with the Warriors, a source said. The Warriors had to come close to doubling Gentry’s salary with the Clippers to convince him to leave a similar position with their Pacific Division rival, a source said. Gentry previously worked under Kerr, a former Phoenix Suns executive, in Phoenix and is the first addition to Kerr’s staff. Gentry is credited for running a Clippers offense that averaged 108.8 points last season. He has a combined 335-370 record as head coach of the Suns and Clippers and as interim head coach with the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat. Gentry also interviewed for head-coaching jobs with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz this offseason and still has hopes of being a NBA head coach again.

Kerr, a first-time coach, has been aggressive in pursuing veteran voices to assist on the bench. Gentry was arguably the best candidate available, and his prior relationship with Kerr from their time in Phoenix makes this a seemingly perfect fit.

Gentry coached the re-built Suns to a surprising Western Conference Finals appearance in 2010, teaming with Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire to form the league’s best offense. Kerr, then General Manager in Phoenix, hired Gentry from his position of interim coach before that season. The Suns missed the playoffs the next two years, however, and Gentry was fired midway through the 2012-2013 season. It bears mentioning that Kerr resigned from his post in the front office in 2010 and had no say in the decision to part ways with Gentry.

Gentry is known for his merit as an offensive strategist. Kerr has previously said that he plans to mold Golden State’s offense around elements of the Triangle, though he won’t strictly adhere to any type of established scheme. Gentry’s influence should certainly help in building the Warriors’ attack, and is further continuation of a strong summer in Oakland.

Surely next on Golden State’s list? Bringing Love to the Bay.

Is Gentry a good fit for the Warriors?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.