Warriors interested in Greg Oden and Yao Ming as 2011 free agents

Lockout possibilities set aside for the moment, two of the more interesting NBA free-agency stories of 2011 will be Greg Oden and Yao Ming. Two former No. 1 draft picks, both still relatively young (Yao is 30, Oden is 23), both with the talent to be All-Star centers and even franchise centers. But neither can stay healthy. If you were running a team, how much would you be willing to spend on G.O. or Yao? How many years would you be willing to commit?
The Golden State Warriors have been asking themselves those questions. Listening to GM Larry Riley’s words, the team apparently would consider taking a chance on Oden or Yao if they can’t acquire a center by this week’s trade deadline.
“When you’re looking at what you can do to get better, you have to consider the possibility of what an injured player today might be able to do when he returns,” Riley told the San Francisco Chronicle. “A lot has been done down that road, and more will be done.”
Team executives can’t talk about players who are under contract with another team, so Riley can’t name Yao or Oden specifically.
“It’s not a secret. We have either got to get the players we have to play better in and around the basket, or we have to get somebody else,” Riley said. “That’s really where we are, so I might as well say it.”
Would you take a chance or Yao or Oden next summer?
only if either is willing to accept a 2yr deal on the Vets minimum. other wise, whats the point?
Sign them both, chop them up and mix and match to form one 80% healthy center (who looks over 60 years old).
I’d sign Oden for a couple of years…but Yao is done.
Sign Oden and fly in Phoenix staff. I honestly believe Oden has 1 year of 80 games and 15-10-2 in him. If mainly because Grant Hill was worse than him and he’s playing now. Oden can;t be that bad can he?
Anybody with a shred of NBA intelligence should know that Yao is done. Oden on the other hand, might be able to play in the NBA again. I wouldn’t commit more that 2-3 years at $2-3 million per. Oden has to prove he can stay (relatively) healthy. If he does and he produces, he’ll make up for the lost money on his next contract. I don’t think he’ll ever be a dominant Center, but he can at least have an impact as a solid rebounder and defender, similar to Kendrick Perkins.
Talent Wise, and n tersm of what Oden can do, this guy is considerably better than Kendrick Perkins. He was putting up like 13 and 9 or something liek that in like well under 30 minutes a night for half a season was he not?
This guy can really help a team still and be a 16-10-2 guy if he gets about 30 minutes a night, and stays healthy, relatively, for about 65-70 games a year. And yeha send him over to my Suns, we’ll be happy to have our trainers work on him
What a pity… just to think of what could have been….
Yao could have been one of the most dominant big men of all time. Too bad his body is too heavy for his legs and feet. I will agree that Yao is done.
Oden is too injury prone, I am not sure how good he will be and if he still has a potential to improve. I think he would be a good backup center. But I would not pay him more than vet’s minimum.
The Warriors should focus more on scouting for new young prospects. Rather than signing injury prone big men.
if i had to sign 1 of them i wud sign g.o. For minimum obviously but u know wot i can bet that smb gna proper overpay him hes big young n talentd if i didnt have t choose i wud stay as far as posible from both f them they cursed
I am surprised at the naive comments. Yao is not done – he has several good years ahead him. He will sign between $5 to $10 millions a year for 3-4 years.
Oden will get a slight smaller contract. It won’t be at vet minimum for either.
So does every team without a center, which is about 28 teams.
Both guys will have pleny of suitors, even though they are labeled “injury prone” but both guys are staying in their respective cities.
Oden isn’t leaving Portland, Paul Allen already said as much. And Houston is making some crazy loot off of Yao, he more than pays for himself.
Well even if Golden State or anyone else is interested in Greg, he’s a restricted free agent next season. And his qualifying offer is 8.8 mil, which of course Portland will match. So this whole discussion is moot.
How refreshing is Riley’s candor?!
“Our centers aren’t very good, so we’re looking to get new ones.”
Not many executives are so brutally honest.
Sign Oden to a 3yr deal, team option in the 3rd. David Lee moves to Power Forward and that allows them to come off the bench with energy in Ekpe Udoh.
Keep in mind, Oden shooting free throws left handed is better than Andris Biedrins.
Yo Dag, I wonder who gave those contracts to those centers? Not trying to hate, but if you give 60 mil to a guy who can’t score he better be Ben Wallace like on defense. Riley just talked down about his own guys, not helpful on trades nor for those dudes confidence
The GSW will sign Yao.
For one, the Bay Area has a strong Chinese presence. Tickets will sell out just to see him sit courtside. Then of course there’s all the international (Chinese) television rights and jerseys/tshirts.
We’re talking about the guy who’s played like 10 games in 2 years and got voted to the all-star game. He’s a money marker for whatever team owns him and he doesn’t even need to play.
seriously, all injury prone nba players should just sign vet’s min with the suns… that medical team does wonders… heck, tmac and yao should sign with the suns…
the all geriatrics team!
yao, (frye), grant hill, tmac, nash… just imagine if that starting 5 can all be at 75% of their prime potential… [yeah, you’d have a huge problem at 4, but at least even matched with any other team at any other position]
