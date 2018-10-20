ESPN

Jonas Jerebko has been a steady hand throughout his NBA career, something that was on display during his tenure with the Utah Jazz during the 2017-18 season. Jerebko appeared in 74 games for Utah, averaging 5.8 points in 15.3 minutes a night. So, naturally, when Jerebko made his return to Salt Lake City as a member of the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, he broke the hearts of his now-former teammates.

Utah and Golden State gave us a glimpse of a potential Western Conference Finals showdown later this season. The Jazz had a comfortable lead, but of course, no lead is really all that comfortable against the Warriors, and down the stretch, the game turned into the heavyweight bout we all expected.

While Kevin Durant’s 38 points and Steph Curry’s 31 points made headlines for the Dubs, it was a play by the Swedish veteran that ended up securing the win. Golden State was down by one, and Durant pulled up for the win. He missed, but in the scrum under the rim, Jerebko rose up for the most unlikely of tip-ins to secure a 124-123 victory.