Warriors Look To Dismantle The Perfect Spurs Tonight

When the Spurs head into ORACLE Arena tonight in Oakland, they’ll be the NBA’s last team still undefeated on the road (7-0). So this got me thinking: What are the best performances the Spurs ever had in The Bay? Believe it or not, since the 1986-87 season, the Spurs have played in Oakland 47 times and won 27 of them – including seven of the last 10. So without further ado, here they are:

1. David Robinson – February 28, 1990

Even though the Spurs lost, Robinson managed to log 38 points and 17 rebounds (11 of them offensive) in the game. Just another day at the office for The Admiral.

2. Tim Duncan â€“ March 4, 1998

In another Spurs loss, Duncan registered the dubious triple-double of 35 points, 17 rebounds and 10 turnovers, along with five blocks. Things turned out alright for him though.

3. Terry Cummings â€“ February 28, 1990

In the same game where Robinson registered 38 points and 17 rebounds, Cummings had a monster outing of his own with 28 points and 24 rebounds (16 of them offensive). Beast.

4. Tony Parker â€“ April 10, 2005

It seems 35 points and 12 assists is nothing crazy for Parker, and given the current state of the Warriors, he could do it again tonight.

5. Cadillac Anderson â€“ February 22, 1988

No one’s heard from Cadillac in a minute, but Spurs fans will never forget his game with 29 points and 21 rebounds in Oakland.

What do you think will happen tonight?

