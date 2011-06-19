Warriors Make Trade Offer for Dwight Howard; James Harden Goes Berserk in Summer League

File this under “NO F’ing Way This Will Happen”: According to Draft Express, the Golden State Warriors have reportedly offered a package of Monta Ellis, Ekpe Udoh and Andris Biedrins to the Orlando Magic for Dwight Howard. It is a general rule that unless it’s a total steal, you almost never deal big for small in the NBA. It hardly, if ever, works. We would say that when you’re talking about the best big in the NBA, that rule is extra airtight. Monta Ellis is nice and all, but he’s not one of the A-List NBA guards that would be required to get the Magic to even think twice about a deal for Dwight. On top of that, Biedrins has a pretty awful contract to boot. We guess we give the Warriors a little credit for at least trying, but it seems like they were acting like the guy in your fantasy league trying to sucker the biggest dope in the field with a ridiculous trade offer just to see if he will take the bait … By the way, it won’t be long until trade rumors link Monta to every team in the league … We do expect there to be a ton more trade offers for Howard in the near future, and at least a few them will likely make the Magic pause, depending on their level of desperation to get something of value for Dwight if they think he’s definitely bouncing via free agency … It looks like James Harden‘s confidence is still at an all-time high after his emergence as an offensive force in the NBA Playoffs. Harden dropped 51 in L.A.’s legendary Drew League last night … The Washington Wizards were busy this weekend getting trying to get their roster together. They picked up their third-year option on John Wall, as well as Jordan Crawford, Trevor Booker and Kevin Seraphin. No surprises with any of those … Washington also made qualifying offers to Nick Young, Othyus Jeffers, Hamady N’diaye and Larry Owens. All four are restricted free agents, so the Wiz can match any offers they get from other teams. We have to think that some teams will think about making a run at Young right? He has yet to put it all together on the court, but the dude can clearly score at an NBA level … Pretty much the only guy who didn’t get anything from the Wiz is Yi Jianlian. Even though he’s been injury-prone and often times seems to be devoid of a pulse on the basketball court, 7-footers who can shoot don’t grown on trees. The basketball world just came off an NBA Finals where they watched another 7-footer with a wicked J shoot his team to a title. Yi and Dirk are clearly worlds apart, but Yi still has potential to be a weapon for a good team where he doesn’t have to shoulder any of the pressure … The Toronto Sun reported late on Friday night that Lawrence Frank “blew the Pistons away” when he interviewed for their head coach job. If and when Frank gets an offer from the Pistons, we’ll see just how badly he wants another head coaching gig in the NBA. The Pistons seem like a no-win situation â€“ it will take a lot for them to be truly competitive in the near future. Frank is one of the hotter names out there, will he jump at the first offer or exercise patience, even it means being an assistant again for another season? … We’re out like Yi.
Frank started and ended his tenure with the Nets breaking records – best win streak to start a career, and worst loss streak in league history.
The Pistons now are a lot closer to the later Nets than the earlier ones, but the franchise isn’t in quite as bad a situation I think.
I hope he gets the job and does well. He’s one “retread” that definitely deserves another shot at running his own team.
Detroit has players tat it can develop and depend on (Greg Monroe, Jerebeko)…then again they got players that need to mature (Stuckey).They need to go head and unload hamilton and Prince and Maxiell and try to go young. .
LOL at offering a shoot first gunner, a future 1st round bust and a guy who averages more boards than points (i think) for Howard. Gotta love their moxy though
if i were gm of the magic hearing an offer from the lakers, a possible and realistic deal i would jump on would be dwight for pau gasol, lamar odom and shannon brown. but as gm of the magic i would hate to know i was responsible for pairing dwight and andrew bynum. remember, dwight entered the league as a power forward. he’s getting a jump shot and will only get better at developing post moves. if i were the lakers, i would try my best to get bynum AND dwight on the same team. the lakers would own the paint for the next 10 years.
wow..the season really is over.It’s official.Two weeks ago,no way this story even sniffs your radar. I hate the off-season !
@ beiber newz
I think it would make more sense to pair Gasol and Howard together. That would be the ultimate high-low post combo. With Howard and Bynum, there’s too much overlap.
Nowhere near enough for Dwight… I don’t think Golden State have what it takes to get Dwight and even if we assume they do it would leave their team way worse off than Orlando is now.
Gasol, Odom and Brown for Howard is insulting, you can’t blame LA fans for such arrogance… I have heard rumors of the #2 pick and Kevin Love for Pau Gasol.
Frank to Detroit would be an excellent move for them… IF they allow him to completely remake the team because lets face it… they are probably in the worst state of any team in the league at the moment.
Seriously, props to the Dubs for having some balls and throwing their chickens in the ring (at least the new management is trying to make things happen) BUT, their entire starting line-up is close to not being worth as much as Dwight. I guess it would be worth the one year Dwight they would be getting, but whats the point?
Detroit = The car wreck on the side of the road that nobody wants to look at.
I like how the Warriors are actually making an effort to acquire a huge name like Howard. Unfortunately, the package is certainly not strong enough.
Wishing all the people here on DIME and the readers a great Father’s Day!
You think LeBron and Delonte West gonna be spending some quality time together today? Haha I know, I’m a hater…
But honestly, that trade sounds like Snoop Dogg got control of GM operations for a day. But you know what they say, you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take haha…
jerry west has landed in oakland, i guess…dwight has 1 year left, then he’s gonna go…how much did toronto get for bosh, how much did denver REALLY get for melo? it would be ironic if golden state took arenas (back to where he started from) along with dwight, for dorell, monta, a draft pick, and any other player orland wants, except curry. Yi is like bargnani, cept slower and less range.
shannon brown, pau gasol AND odom for dwight is INSULTING ???????????
hmmmm how people have short memories.
wasn’t it just before this year’s playoff debacle that pau gasol was called the best big man in the league? yea..the two time champ? obviously dwight will always be in the picture of that category because of his dominance but as i recall every respectable analyst out there (mike wilbon, jeff vaN GUNDY ETC.)anointed pau the best big, skill wise and smarts wise. just because he had a bad playoffs people forget. just like lebron sucks now and all his talent is gone because he had a bad finals. people need to have more perspective.
I’M NOT SAYING PAU IOS THE BEST NOW but himself along with lamar odom (plus shannon brown) is respectable not INSULTING as post number 6 insinuates.
remember this day, remember my post…soon you all will hear trade talks including names of dwight and pau with other pieces. i just know it. watch.
latest beiber newz !
The Knicks have discussed a trade that would land Jonny Flynn by exchanging Toney Douglas
^ Would love to see Flynn play in MSG like he used to tear it up when he was at ‘Cuse.
@ “Gasol, Odom and Brown for Howard is insulting”
Lol. U got high expectations? That’s the best package I’ve heard so far.
U want an insult? Wait til Dwight leaves and all the Magic get is a trade exception…
@iCARNACKi
Other than the James-for-Howard swap (that should be alive, as it benefits both parties), what other package could Orlando get that is better than the supposed Gasol-Odom-Brown from the entirety of the League? Take your time.
@15 insulting for the lakers, not for the magic
how about the spurs get rid of parker, ginobilli and splitter for howard. or for any other decent player in the league. There isnt a decent big in that deal but with the number of guards and shooters they could get a big from somewhere.
One can only wish!!
Hell if the Warriors had the balls to do that, why can’t a team like OKC get a shot?
Westbrook/Perkins/Ibaka or whatever combo to make it work. Dwight and Durant would make a damn good duo…
Post 4: “remember, dwight entered the league as a power forward.” Say what?
The dumbass mofo is reaching as usual. What the eff else is new??? Shit for brains. He think he’s better than Kupchak now.
HAHAHAHAHA
Gotta say your “latest beaver newz” bullshit sucks. Posting shit from other sites and make it look like it were own? As if you found it first? Duh. They all do that shit. Everybody knows what your posting. So lame on all levels.
@ skeeter mcgee : i remember the knicks wanted to draft flynn the year he was coming to the league. he was their third PG option to draft aside from curry (their 1st option) and rubio. so they’ll be getting the guy they wanted from a while back. ny bred point guards love to play for madison square garden. he would elevate his game.
@ K DIZZLE’S #16: LOL ! i don’t know what team has ever benefited from a trade exception. and you’re absolutely right, I HAVE HIGH EXPECTATIONS because as gm, one knows that the side whom gets the best player wins the deal. lakers would lose A LOTTTTTT. but getting a youthful center should ease that. agree ?
@ 17 icarnaki : james for dwight would be nice. but would you mess with the friendship formula? i guess it wouldn’t be so bad. but james would be back at square one. by himself. hahaha. at least he wouldn’t have to travel far. he’d already be in florida.
@ 18: it IS insulting for the lakers. But as a gm, you do what you gotta do to get the better player. it would be knicks 2.0 (when they traded everrrryone for melo) but it’s which team’s future looks brighter that wins the deal along with who gets the better player. so it’ll hurt now for la, but lakers will ensure high ticket prices for years to come with that deal. HAHAHAHAH !
@ WHAT-BEEF : ginobli is losing trade value. parker is the only guy on the spurs who would garner significant trade value within the market. splitter didn’t seem like a clumsy bum to you ?
@ shitfaced: you might be on to something. westbrook and ibaka would sniff the magic’s radar. but perkins, not so much. in order for the thunder to grab otis smith’s complete attention, they will have to bring out the big guns and include harden in that deal. westbrook, HARDEN and ibaka would be something they would consider IMMENSELY.
@ #21 DIEGO: “Howard played power forward as a rookie, but would add weight and strength in the off-season and move to center.” — DID MY RESEARCH TO REAFFIRM MYSELF. found that on google. so to answer your question, he indeed was a power forward when he was a rookie.
@ en fuego: didn’t deeds command you to ignore me? i have nothing to say to you. i wish you well in your future endeavors.
just thinking…wade and bosh for dwight and arenas (and possibly bass and 3 future draft picks) even ?
i just think lebron and dwight is a sexier basketball move than wade and dwight.
I said it the other day, James and Bosh for Dwight and Arenas balaces the Heat while satisfying Magic’s desire to get value for Howard and shed Gil’s awful contract. Not saying that Miami is going to give up on their experiment, but Wade and James are too alike to have the impact that a guard/center combo like Wade and Howard would have.
I’d like to see NYK offer up Amare for Howard. Not because I dont like Amare, but again it would be a better fit for NY. I guess the truth is that Howard is so unique in the league now that his skill set would help any team.
BTW, STFU Justin Bieber, or at least tone it down, you’re killing us with your BS. Just chill, man. Or at least say something that a grown ass man might find funny.
Did everyone forget the “Logo ” is consulting with G-state we all felt the effects of the last Logo deal with Pau. Orlando GM was a ruthless player and won’t be pushed around riiight? It’ll take more than 2 teams to get a Dwight deal done unless the Mouse factory is out of chee$e.
Pau, Odom, and Brown for Howard IS insulting no matter how you look at it. And, no, as soem others have mentioned, Pau was not widely considered to be the best big man only a year ago; he was considered to be the most skilled big man… and he is. His tendency to be a non-force on both offense and defense at times is the main reason he can’t snag “best big man” title from Dwight. Limited offensive repertoire and all, Dwight would eat (and has eaten before) Pau Gasol for lunch. Ther is simply no comparing the respective domincae of the two.
And for Pau’s few (but glaring) shortcomings, Odom is a microcosm of Pau; sneaky good but is too much of a non-factor far too often. How long can a guy keep getting leash with the disclaimer “if he could only put it all together”? And Shannon, while a nice player, he is what he will always be; a lot of flash but little substance to match. To be sure, Shannon is very effective in LA’s system but, outside of it, his game is just too limited to be of any real value to other teams. Exactly how many offers was he mulling during free agency last summer?
And there you have it… no real offer that LA could put together in a trade to get Howard outside of including Bryant. And please don’t say anything about Bynum; there is no way Orlando gets rid of one of the most durable and dominant players for a guy that has had muitple surgeries in his short time in the league.
And for the record, what Orlando does this summer will determine if Dwight stays. I really think Dwight wants to stay but, at some point, just making it to the second round or ECF is not going to be enough. I think Dirk getting his ring this year shows what Orlando has to do; it’s okay to not win the championship or not even compete for it as long as the player in questions see that you are trying and getting better. For all intents and puposes, Dallas is (or was) the west’s version or Orlando with a one man show (through a dominant player) and management simply trying to put the right peices around them. It paid off for Dallas and it can pay off for Orlando too. We’ll see though.