Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors have been the best team in the NBA for half a decade now. They haven’t always won the title in that time, but three out of four championships and a league record for wins in the other season isn’t too bad. Oftentimes with Golden State it feels inevitable that they’re going to win, but it has been decidedly tough for them regardless of their talent.

After winning the title last year, David West hinted at some previously unreported on drama that the team went through, noting that no one knew what they had to deal with to get to a second straight championship. Finally we got answers to that cryptic remark as Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Monday, with quotes from David West, Zaza Pachulia, and others, about a health scare that rocked the Warriors locker room and just how tough it made things for the Warriors en route to a second straight NBA title.

Many in the organization had tried to stay quiet about the details of the matter, but The Athletic reports that an employee of a vendor the team’s food contracted a contagious form of meningitis and then had a “life-threatening” fight to get healthy and return to work.