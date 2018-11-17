The Warriors Reportedly Have No Interest In Signing Carmelo Anthony

11.16.18 22 mins ago

After a week filled with rumors, denials, and innuendo, the Houston Rockets confirmed that Carmelo Anthony brief tenure with the team has officially come to an end. The exact details have yet to emerge, so it remains unclear when Anthony might clear waivers and be eligible to sign with another team.

In the interim, there’s been rampant speculation about his future. Though many believe there are still teams out there willing to take a flyer on Melo, some have suggested that it might be time to consider retirement or pursue other professional opportunities overseas. In fact, the oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag say the Chinese Basketball Association is the betting favorite to land to former All-Star forward.

But they also named both the Sixers and Blazers as having the best odds at securing his services if does, in fact, decide to remain stateside. Beyond that, there have been some whispers that he could team up with his old buddy LeBron James in Los Angeles or maybe hitch his wagon to the defending champs in Golden State to try and get a ring before he retires.

