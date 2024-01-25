The Golden State Warriors are playing host to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. It’s the first game the team will play since the death of beloved assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, who passed away last week due to a heart attack. Milojevic was 46 years old.

The NBA postponed a few Warriors games as the team attempted to process the loss, and unsurprisingly, it was an emotional scene in the Chase Center prior to tip. Golden State took some time prior to the game to pay tribute to their beloved assistant, which included a video that played on the jumbotron.

Forever our brother, Deki 💙 pic.twitter.com/Z7pU0hGeFz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 25, 2024

Steve Kerr grabbed a microphone and addressed those in attendance, and spoke about the coach and person that Milojevic was during his time on earth. And at the conclusion of his address to the crowd, he insisted that everyone in attendance gave “an ovation that he can hear up in heaven,” which led to thunderous applause from everyone who made their way into the building.

Steve Kerr: "Rather than a moment of silence, I'd like for all of us to give Deki an ovation that he can hear up in heaven." 💙 (via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/7R3TgJetns — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 25, 2024

Every member of the Warriors wore special jerseys for the ceremony, as they replaced their names across the back with “Milojevic.” And before they could start playing, all of the players took them off and laid them down, one by one, on the seat dedicated to him on Golden State’s bench.