Steph Curry had arguably the best Finals performance of his career in Game 3 on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena, but it ultimately didn’t matter, as the Raptors fired on all cylinders en route to a 123-109 win and a 2-1 series lead.

The Raptors had six players with double-figure scoring on the night, led by Kawhi Leonard, who finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Danny Green finally broke out of his postseason slump to submit a signature game, knocking down six three-pointers en route to 18 points, along with a highlight-reel chasedown block on Quinn Cook as the Warriors tried to stage a second-half rally.

Kyle Lowry was huge for Toronto as well, finishing with 23 points and hitting five three-pointers, several of which came down the stretch as the Raptors clung to a lead that seemed tenuous almost to the final buzzer.