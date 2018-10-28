The Warriors Are Reportedly Not Worried About The Knicks In Kevin Durant’s Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors are better than the New York Knicks, and they proved that statistically on Friday night in a win at Madison Square Garden. The game had some interesting angles that made it a bit more than your ordinary Friday night NBA game in October.

For one, there’s the ever-present rumors of Kevin Durant’s interest in leaving the Warriors for the Knicks. While it’s nothing more than speculation, obviously, Knicks fans certainly think he’s willing to join the club. The team plays really hard, and there’s enough talent that there’s reasons to be optimistic about the future.

Durant says he’s only thinking about all the cash that he’s going to get to dive Scrooge McDuck-style into after he signs his new contract. But there is a possibility that Durant does, indeed, want to leave the Warriors. Whether it’s the money or a chance to win a title without an already-established dynasty, there might be reasons KD wants to move on.

