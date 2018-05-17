The Rockets Dominated The Warriors In Game 2 To Even The Series At 1-1

No matter how much they bristled at the notion that they needed to change things up after their Game 1 blowout loss, the Rockets did precisely that as they were a completely different team on Wednesday night in a dominating 127-105 win over the Warriors to even their Western Conference Finals series at 1-1.

James Harden led the way with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Eric Gordon added 27 points off the bench on 6-of-9 shooting from behind the arc to provide a much needed boost (and a game-high +29).

