After a Game 1 marred by officiating concerns, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets reconvened on Tuesday evening for a highly anticipated battle in Oakland. The Rockets, by nature of their 1-0 series deficit, entered the night with a sense of urgency but, at the end of 48 minutes that were not saturated with officiating controversy, the Warriors emerged on top with a 115-109 win to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

The evening began with a defensive statement from the Warriors, as the home team generated turnovers and secured an early advantage behind six quick points from Andre Iguodala.

Then, things got weird on the injury front, first with Steph Curry leaving the game with a dislocated finger on his left hand.