The Warriors Handled Their Business To Take A 2-0 Series Lead Over The Rockets

05.01.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

After a Game 1 marred by officiating concerns, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets reconvened on Tuesday evening for a highly anticipated battle in Oakland. The Rockets, by nature of their 1-0 series deficit, entered the night with a sense of urgency but, at the end of 48 minutes that were not saturated with officiating controversy, the Warriors emerged on top with a 115-109 win to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

The evening began with a defensive statement from the Warriors, as the home team generated turnovers and secured an early advantage behind six quick points from Andre Iguodala.

Then, things got weird on the injury front, first with Steph Curry leaving the game with a dislocated finger on his left hand.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsNBA Playoffs
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 13 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 14 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP